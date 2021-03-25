Food giveaway helps combat Marshall County food insecurity

A year into the pandemic and the struggle is real for many people right here in the Ohio Valley.

Today the Marshall County Family Resource Network partnered up with a few local groups to help give food to those in need.

Boxes full of chicken, potatoes, milk, bread and much more were placed right into peoples car trunks.

There were no income restrictions or forms to fill out.

All you needed to do was wait in line, pull up, and then pop your trunk.

“For those that want to get involved or to help support food insecurity in our communities, definitely reach out to our local pantries. Money, cash is definitely the best way to help them because then they can buy what they need, how they need it. And that really is the best way to support them.” Stacie Dei – Director of Marshall County Family Resource Network

And no need to worry – This may be the first food giveaway they have done this year, but they plan to continue this in April, May, and June.