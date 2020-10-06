For a local hospital, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is personal

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – When October hits, the orange and black colors of Halloween are seemingly everywhere.

But, there’s another color that’s prominent with a much deeper meaning.

Pink is the color of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Many women will wear it in some way this month to support those who have been diagnosed, but while doing that expects hope they’re also being proactive about their own health.

Breast cancer effects one in eight women. For that one woman, generally the sooner the cancer is found, the better the prognosis.

The earlier that it is detected, the easier it is for them to have a better recovery and then move on with their lives. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Jackie Johnston is the lead mammography technologist at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. She explains breast health is like a triangle with three sides; self-examinations once a month, a clinical exam by a provider, and regular mammograms.

Most women between the ages of 40 to 50 get mammograms every year or every other year. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Johnston advises women to get checked earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer or notice a lump or other abnormal qualities in their breast.

Perhaps no one knows the importance of regular screenings more than Johnston and her team. One of their co-workers was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram.

She didn’t hardly drop a beat during , during this whole, this whole journey that she had. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Johnston said her friend completed treatment, is doing well and can now be an advocate for the patients they see every day.

One thing as a mammographer you have to be very compassionate with your patients because they’re going through a very personal examination and they are coming to us because they trust us. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Johnston said she often gets asked at what age women should quit with regular mammograms?