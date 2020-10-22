For the first time, a Northern Panhandle cemetery will take part in Wreaths Across America

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) The Mount Rose Cemetery, the oldest in Moundsville, will have 245 of its graves each decorated with a wreath and a red ribbon.



And you have an opportunity to help in this tribute to veterans of all wars.



You may have driven past the Mount Rose Cemetery without ever knowing it was there.



It’s tucked away just off the Jefferson Avenue Extension.



It is the final resting place for citizens and veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War.



The Moundsville Lions Club is leading the charge to get 245 Wreaths purchased to place there on Dec. 19.



“We need volunteers on the 19th of December to help us lay Wreaths and decorate the graves, but we also need community donations in order to sponsor the wreaths so that we can meet our goal of 245 wreaths,” said Danielle Harmon, USAF Veteran and Moundsville Lions Club member.



“It gives us a way, as folks who have lived our lives here and have great love for our community, to show appreciation and thanks to many people who have given their all in the defense of our country,” said Jim Shultz, secretary /treasurer of the Mount Rose Cemetery.



The wreaths will be placed at the same time as they are in cemeteries all over the nation.



It costs $15 per wreath.



And $5 of that will come back to the Moundsville Lions Club for their eyesight foundation.



To donate or volunteer, email Danielle Harmon at usafgirl@yahoo.com.



Or call her at (719) 426-1503.

Or visit this website here.