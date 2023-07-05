MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on his department’s Facebook page that former Benwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Garson Taylor, 32, was indicted Wednesday on five counts:

Count I- Wanton Endangerment

Count II- Strangulation

Count III- Domestic Battery (misdemeanor)

Count IV- Fleeing (misdemeanor)

Count V- Obstructing an officer (misdemeanor)

Taylor was arrested in Marshall County in April after a standoff with police.

According to Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell, Taylor’s wife was found with a bloody face and choke marks on her neck at the time.

Police say while officers were investigating, Taylor reportedly drove by, refused to stop at the officer’s command, and led them on a chase “several laps around the city.”

When he went to the 4th Street pull-off, officers say they blocked him in.

Police say Taylor held a pistol to his own head and negotiations lasted about an hour until one officer was able to quickly force the driver’s side door of his Dodge Ram truck open and pull him out.

Longwell said Taylor was wearing a Kevlar vest and Kevlar helmet, and he had “several AR rifles and 800 rounds of ammunition” with him.

Police say the April standoff lasted over 60 minutes.

At Taylor’s house, police say they found and confiscated many more weapons.

Following the April incident, Taylor was taken to the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail and was under a mental hygiene order requiring that he be transported to a state mental health facility for evaluation.

