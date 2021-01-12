Former Boggs Run VFD chief indicted

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The former Boggs Run Volunteer Fire Department chief had been indicted on two charges

Kevin Crow faces one count of embezzlement which could lead to 1-10 years in prison and 27 counts of fraudulent use of access device.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestrano says that Crow was using a credit card in a way he wasn’t supposed to.

Crow could face up to 10 years for each count of fraudulent use of access device.

Crow will be back in court Monday January 25 at 10 AM.