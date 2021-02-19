Former Marshall County teacher admits to child pornography charge

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Former Marshall County teacher Ryan Nicholas Wolf has admitted to child pornography possession.

The 34-year-old pled guilty this week to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Wolf admitted to having devices containing images and videos of child pornography in January 2021 in Ohio County.

You may remember– Wolf’s Wheeling Island home was searched in January. According to the complaint, the search found a thumb drive containing over a thousand images of what appeared to be juveniles. It does not appear as though any of the child pornographic material found in Mr. Wolf’s possession was locally produced or depicted children that he personally knew.

Wolf faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. The sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security and Wheeling Police Department investigated.

