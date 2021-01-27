Former Marshall County teacher faces child pornography charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Ryan Nicholas Wolf, of Wheeling, West Virginia, appeared in federal court today on a criminal complaint alleging child pornography possession, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

He was a teacher for Marshall County Schools, but the school superintendent confirmed today that he is no longer working there.

“Ryan Wolf is no longer an employee of Marshall County Schools.” Dr. Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

The complaint was filed today after the Wheeling Island home of Wolf, 34, was searched and officers found evidence of child pornography.

According to the complaint, the search found a thumb drive containing over a thousand images of what appeared to be juveniles. Wolf was charged with “Possession of Child Pornography.” He was arrested, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone, and released.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security and Wheeling Police Department are investigating.

A complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.