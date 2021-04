(WTRF)- The Moundsville man, missing for almost 24 hours, has been found, safely, near I-470 baseball fields.

Police say Frank Ott was found near the creek by the I-470 baseball fields.

Ott is now being transported to Wheeling Hospital for medical attention.

Officials say Ott was responsive when he was found.

Frank Ott, crashed his vehicle before being reported missing on Monday, he was dropped off by Bethlehem Police after the crash at the Bethlehem Marathon gas station.