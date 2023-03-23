MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.– Some great news for folks in and around the Moundsville area.

After being closed for several weeks the Four Seasons Pool is now opened.

An enthusiastic crowd was on hand today looking forward to an early morning swim.

The pool had been drained, cleaned and painted over the past few weeks.

Pool staff also painted the inside of the building and new drains were added to to the shower rooms.

City and pool officials say they would like to thank the Northern Regional Jail for their help with the project.

“It’s really nice especially for the clientele that are here everyday. They really appreciate it. Our water temperature is usually around 87 degrees. So they enjoy being here especially when it’s cold out. It’s just a nice place to be in the winter and spring.” John White, Moundsville Director of Parks and Recreation

Pool hours include an adult swim from 8am until noon Monday through Friday, then it’s open to the public from noon until 6pm.

Four Seasons is also open to the public from noon to six on Saturday and available for parties on Sundays.