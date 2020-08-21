Free community COIVID-19 testing in the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- If you’d like to be tested for COVID-19-–you have options this weekend in Hancock, Ohio, and Marshall Counties.



The Marshall County Health Department is hosting a free virus testing event at John Marshall High School from 11 to 7.



All you need is a government-issued ID and a parent or guardian if you are under 18.



There will also be free drive-thru and walk-up testing today and tomorrow at Weir High School.



And Wheeling University continue their mass testing of students this weekend.