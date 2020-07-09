Free Covid-19 testing this weekend in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard, will be conducting free COVID 19 testing on July 10th from 9:00am until 4:00pm at the McMechen City Hall and again on July 11th from 9:00am until 4:00pm at the Marshall County Health Department.

This testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Everyone needs to have identification and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department