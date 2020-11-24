Free food giveaway on Wed., Nov. 25 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds

Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There will be a free food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and will end when all the food supplies are gone.

All community members are welcome regardless of income.

The food giveaway is made possible by World Vision, Temple Baptist Church, Marshall County Schools and others.