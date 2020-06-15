Free mask distribution draws hundreds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Marshall County Health officials were surprised to see people lined up at 9:30 a.m., even though the mask giveaway didn’t start until 10.



The drive-through process in front of John Marshall High School took only a few seconds.



The driver was asked to produce proof that they live in Marshall County, and then were asked how many people live in their household.



They were given a mask for each household member.



The numbers of household members people cited ranged from one to ten.



The masks are from Haines’ Project America Strong program that gave the State of West Virginia about a million of the white cotton washable masks to distribute.



A few people noted that they “feel a lot like underwear!”



They can be washed up to 15 times, according to the instructions.



“We’re very happy,” noted Mark Ackerman, threat preparedness director for the Marshall County Health Department. “People are taking this seriously, and that’s important.”



He referred to the story of a young Cameron man who thought the Coronavirus was just a hoax.

“But when he got it, he said he thought he was going to die,” Ackermann said.



He referred to an outbreak recently reported at a church in Marshall County.



He said five members of the unidentified church in the northern part of Marshall County got sick and tested positive.



He said none of them live in Marshall County; they all came from other counties.



He said they have all emerged from quarantine and have recovered.



He noted the health department worked with the church on remediation measures.



But Ackermann said it illustrates the need for wearing masks, washing hands, cleaning surfaces and social distancing.



“This isn’t a hoax,” he said.