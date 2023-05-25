MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hunger once again won’t take a summer vacation in Marshall County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Marshall County Board of Education has once again announced its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. A free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children who are 18 years and under in the community.

Meals will be served at various locations throughout the summer.

John Marshall High School will host meals Monday through Friday from June 1 to June 23. Breakfast will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Grand Vue Park Pool will host meals Monday through Friday from June 19 to August 4. Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lastly, the Gateway Achievement Center will host meals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 21 to July 21. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The goal of the program is to provide nutritious meals for children so they can continue to learn, play and remain active throughout the summer.

”We try, along with nutrition, to take care of the student as a whole and we don’t want these students going hungry. If they can go hungry, they can’t learn, they can’t play, they can’t grow. So that is our main reason–we just want to take care of all students in Marshall County.” Debbie Derico – Child Nutrition Director at Marshall County Schools

For more information, residents can contact Debbie Derico, the Child Nutrition Director for Marshall County Schools at 304-843-4448.