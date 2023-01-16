MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The opioid epidemic is without a doubt one of the biggest issues impacting the Ohio Valley.

Officials in Marshall County are taking charge of the movement to fight back against it, but they need the community’s help.

The first step is to hold a free Naloxone training class.

Magistrate Zachary Allman said he asked community members what the biggest issue in the county was and almost everyone said drugs.

He was inspired by the City of Huntington, West Virginia in how it has implemented strategies to reduce opioid overdoses as a community.

So, he wants to gather Marshall County in the same way.

This is on our streets and it’s here to stay it seems like. We need to do everything we can to combat it as a community and to prepare ourselves in case a family member would be exposed that we can administer this first aid. It’s part of our first aid kits now. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

The Nalxone training is this Wednesday, January 18 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the John Marshall High School Auditorium.

There will also be resources for recovery and for families of those with substance abuse problems.

If we wanna combat this and we want to take this seriously we are going to have to do it as a community. So, we need 100% engagement and involvement into this issue. If I were to give a speech here publicly at a concert or some event and say how many folks in this audience have been touched by drug addiction, lost a loved one? You’re going to see everyone’s hand go up. We need all those people. Zachary Allman, Marshall County Magistrate

Allman said this training class is only the first step. He also wants to work on getting a quick response team in Marshall County, involving communities of faith in the discussion about ending the drug crisis and creating harm reduction programs like a needle exchange and peer recovery coaching.

Anyone who attends gets a free Nalxone kit to keep in case of an emergency.