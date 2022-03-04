Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s March, it’s Friday, and it’s Lent, and that means the fryers are turning on to make the Valley’s best homemade food.

All day here at St. Francis Hall in Moundsville, the kitchen was bubbling with activity.

These volunteer chefs are hard at work making fries, macaroni and cheese, and of course, fish

for dozens of their neighbors.

It seems like a tall order, but they’ve got an assembly line down — and many of them have years

of experience.

It’s a community service that’s recreated in countless churches in the Panhandle.

And it’s always a big hit, so much so that it’s tough to keep up with demand.

There’s something of a supply chain shortage, but all in all, we’re making do. Chuck Taskalanes, Co-Chair of St. Francis Fish Fry

But even when the stack of fillets in the fridge runs low, they still manage to feed an impressive amount of people.

First, the fish is coated, then it’s dipped into the fryer, and then it’s cut up and wrapped into sandwiches.

And it’s good that they have such a process, because there’s no shortage of satisfied customers.

One of them is a familiar face in Marshall County.

I think fish fries are great things, where people come together, where they socialize. Sheriff Bill Helms, Marshall County

Sheriff Helms says fish fries are a chance for him and his officers to get to know the people they serve.

In an age of Internet and contact-less food delivery, fish fries keep the torch burning for true face-to-face engagement and service to others through food, from cooking to eating.

It’s just a unique opportunity that you’re not going to find anywhere else. Sheriff Bill Helms, Marshall County

As you can see, there’s no shortage of homespun goodness to choose from.

But when the subject of a favorite food came up, there was a unanimous answer: fish!

Every Friday you can grab a sandwich at Xavier Hall on 6th Street in Moundsville from 11 to 5.