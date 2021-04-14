Fundraiser raises money to buy vests for new McMechen officers

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police work every day to protect us but McMechen residents felt it was their turn to protect the officers.

McMechen was able to hire two new police officers.

The problem was they couldn’t afford to provide them with vests.

But this story doesn’t end there.

The only option they thought they had was to give the two new officers older vests.

Hand me downs that probably wouldn’t fit right.

McMechen police chief Don DeWitt said these vests and how they fit are essential for each officer’s safety.

“It’s a vital piece of equipment that we all need, unfortunately we all need, and wear every day and use every day.” Chief Don DeWitt – McMechen Police

Local business owners Terri Lindsey and Danielle Rybski heard about the vests and knew they wanted to help.

They set up a fundraiser to buy the new equipment, but they came just shy of their goal.

“The fundraiser fell a little bit short from being able to buy both of the vests. And I also wanted to offer to buy uniforms for them as well.” Terri Lindsey – Happy Tails Pet Salon Owner

Lindsey took to social media to thank everyone who participated, and then saw the unthinkable.

“Teena Miller from GKT saw the post and said we’re going to help, and we’ll finish it off and she managed to raise the rest of it.” Terri Lindsey – Happy Tails Pet Salon Owner

Legal attorney and partner Teena Miller had coordinated with her coworkers to help get the vests and uniforms for the officers.

“Gold, Khourey & Turak is a member of the Marshall County community, is more than happy to take care of the McMechen police officers and make sure they have the equipment they need to keep safe and do their job. I challenged each of my two partners and said I’m going to contribute personally and id like you guys to match my donation as well which they agreed to do.” Teena Miller – GKT Attorney and Partner

Police chief DeWitt said having the support of McMechen residents means the world.

“We protect and serve the community all the time and they’re returning the favor. In today’s society, that means a lot.”

Chief Don DeWitt – McMechen Police

Thanks to these Marshall County residents, the two new officers will both get a brand new vest and uniform.