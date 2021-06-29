Gas and oil company pays resident’s helicopter bill, vows to fix Rines Ridge Road

Following 7NEWS' interview on Rines Ridge, Tug Hill and the DOH have made huge moves

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Marshall County resident didn’t know what to do about a road that EMS could not drive on. He reached out to 7NEWS after he received a hefty bill in the mail. And now his bill is being paid and the road will be seeing better days

**Ambulance ride turns to a helicopter on the rough road of Rines Ridge**

Days after the story aired, Mr. Parsons got a call from the gas and oil company, Tug Hill Operating, who said they would pay the full $3,000 helicopter bill.

If you recall, Leonard Parsons’ wife hurt her back. She was flown instead of driven to the hospital because to the rough terrain on Rines Ridge. The gas and oil company responsible for maintaining the road, Tug Hill, saw our story and decided to do something about it.

Paying the bill is something I really appreciated because it would have cost me… I still got that car for sale! And I hope they can do something. I don’t know how long it will be. Like you said, the grader was down there, and I don’t know, I’m hoping. Leonard Parsons, Update on Rines Ridge

Quote from Tug Hill’s President

In a statement, Tug Hill’s President, Sean Willis says, “It’s the right thing to do. Our company culture is founded on being excellent community partners and we want to continue to demonstrate that through our actions. With the unfortunate situation, given what Mr. Parsons and his wife were in, it was the right thing to do given the circumstances.”

Willis wants to set the record straight. Tug Hill has had plans in the works to fix up the road for six months now and they already have a contractor hired. He says they have been waiting on the DOH to ditch and assess.

Marshall County District Engineer, Tony Clark, tells 7NEWS as of Tuesday the ditching work, which ensures Tug Hill’s repairs last longer, just wrapped up.

Tug Hill’s president says they will now quickly start work on Rines Ridge. You will see milling and paving of the bad areas in the coming weeks.

In Marshall County alone, Tug Hil spent $4.5-Million on improving roads last year.

So now, we leave Mr. Parsons and his wife with a promise backed with good track record: It will get done.

We have to do something because my wife, after she hurt her back, these holes I have to slow down to 1 or 2 MPH and just creep over it. Leonard Parsons, Update on Rines Ridge

There’s a grader already at the bottom of Rines Ridge Road waiting to get to work.

We’ll, of course, be keeping a watchful eye in the coming weeks.