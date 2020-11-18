Glen Dale City Building closed due to COVID-19 exposure

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Glen Dale City Building is closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

Officials say if you need to make a payment, or have something that needs dropped off, there is a black drop box at the end of the building.

If you need police, fire or EMS services, call 911 since the dispatch center is closed.

The building reopens next Monday at 8 a.m.