MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Glen Dale City Building is closed due to COVID-19 exposure.
Officials say if you need to make a payment, or have something that needs dropped off, there is a black drop box at the end of the building.
If you need police, fire or EMS services, call 911 since the dispatch center is closed.
The building reopens next Monday at 8 a.m.
- Glen Dale City Building closed due to COVID-19 exposure
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State
- Marshall County Health Dept. reports 34 new positive COVID-19 cases
- Area Chambers of Commerce encourage Ohio Valley residents to eat local
- Twitter, Facebook CEOs promise to mitigate spread of disinformation