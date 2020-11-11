Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- Glen Dale now has a new way to commemorate their veterans.



Eagle Scout Kaden Minch is a member of Scout Troop 82 in Marshall County and he chose to honor the veterans for his service project.



The veterans memorial previously had a cannon, plaque, and three old flags but now has received an update.



7 new flag poles were added along with flags to represent the state, county, prisoners of war, and the branches of the military.



Kaden even added some landscaping to the area.

“I wanted to do something to honor the veterans. I think they went out and they fought for us and I think they deserve something right, and by doing this I feel they get something to look at and they think that what they do is good and I think the same thing.” KADEN MINCH – EAGLE SCOUT, TROOP 82

The service was attended by his troop, family and friends, and even the Moundsville honor guard.