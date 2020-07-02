Glen Dale wins Big 12 Census Competition

A few months back, 12 local officials came together for a friendly competition to see who can get the highest response rate.
The challenge finally came to a close with the City of Glen Dale coming away with the most responses.
The city officials came together for the challenge after the Mountain State ranked last for census response rates in 2010.
