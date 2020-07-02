Glen Dale wins Big 12 Census Competition

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A few months back, 12 local officials came together for a friendly competition to see who can get the highest response rate.

The challenge finally came to a close with the City of Glen Dale coming away with the most responses.

The city officials came together for the challenge after the Mountain State ranked last for census response rates in 2010.

