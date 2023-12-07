Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas is only a few short weeks away, and that holiday cheer was on full display Thursday night in Moundsville for Gold, Khourey and Turak’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

Thursday night was the 21st year that the law firm welcomed area families to come out for a great party, and to see Santa Claus arrive in style on a firetruck.

Kids were able to take free photos with Santa, and there was a plethora of great sweets and snacks on hand, and some gifts of course.

This year’s tree was a massive, 20 foot tall White Fir.

“We love to give back to the community. We are a huge part of the Marshall County and the tristate area here in the Ohio Valley. We’re happy to see the kids get what they want for Christmas, we’re happy to see families come and get free photographs with Santa, enjoy a good time with their kids, and it’s always fun to watch the kids see Santa arrive on a fire truck.” Teena Miller – Partner, Gold, Khourey & Turak

And a big thank you is in order to the great men and women at the Moundsville City Fire Department, who delivered old Saint Nick to the party.