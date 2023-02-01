CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.

Wilson will replace Judge David Hummel Jr. who resigned in November after being accused by a Texas attorney of brandishing a Colt .45 handgun in the courtroom.

Wilson is a lifelong resident of Marshall County, who has practiced law in public and private practice for more than 30 years. He graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and has served as an assistant prosecutor for Marshall County, and as a fiduciary commissioner and mental hygiene commissioner.

Wilson and his wife Jill, who is a public educator in Marshall County, live in Moundsville and share four children.







