MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grand Vue Park is offering a a fun activity for Moundsville-area kids beginning this Saturday, January 28 that they announced on their Facebook page.

They are starting a shuttle service for kids ages 7 and up to The Highlands Sports Complex to enjoy rock climbing and the arcade.

Kids can also have lunch.

Pickup will be in the former Giant Eagle parking lot next to KFC at noon.

The shuttle will run on multiple dates, which are listed on the park’s Facebook page.

The fee is $35 per child, and the group will be supervised by Grand Vue Park Coordinator Addison Johnston.