Grand Vue Park opening up a boatload of adventures this weekend!

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get your gear ready! Grand Vue Park is opening this weekend!

Exclusive to this weekend is buy-one-get-one mini golf and you’ll be handed a free frisbee when you make any purchase at the park’s ice-cream shop called ‘Flurry’s’.

The General Manager says all the hiking and biking trails are cleared.

We try to get the nature back. That’s what we are here. All, everything is designed to be outdoor adventure and have some fun. Craig White, General Manager at Grand Vue Park

The Grand Vue Adventures owner is just excited to have a spot for people to come *safely* get away from their homes and experience the great outdoors.

We have three different tickets you can buy. We have the ziplining tickets. We have the ‘all access’ ticket, which covers everything except for the ziplines. And then we also have a little kids ticket. So, the little kids can do the climbing wall and the trampoline which gets the whole family out. Dylan Burt, Owner of Grand Vue Adventures

Aside from the Arial Adventure Park that opens this Friday, there’s a bird walk, drone flying courses, disc golf introduction, yoga workshops, and even bingo!

Head to Grand Vue Park’s Facebook for all the times on the fun events.