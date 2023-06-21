The new Grand Vue Pool in Moundsville, West Virginia is expected to open soon.

In a new Facebook post, Grand Vue Park said a grand opening for the pool is scheduled for July 1 with a ribbon cutting.

The Park also said the pool will be open to the public from 12 pm – 7 pm that day.

Grand Vue Pool is expected to have two waterslides, a diving board, and a climbing wall.

Prices for the pool are as followed:

Adult Resident – $10

Youth Resident – $8

Senior Resident – $8

Active Military Resident w/ID – $8

Children under 3 – FREE

Adult Non-Resident – $12

Youth Non-Resident – $10

Senior Non-Resident – $10

Active Military Non-Resident w/ID – $10

Children under 3 – FREE

Grand Vue Park is also offering Day Passes that include the pool and Mini Golf: