The new Grand Vue Pool in Moundsville, West Virginia is expected to open soon.
In a new Facebook post, Grand Vue Park said a grand opening for the pool is scheduled for July 1 with a ribbon cutting.
The Park also said the pool will be open to the public from 12 pm – 7 pm that day.
Grand Vue Pool is expected to have two waterslides, a diving board, and a climbing wall.
Prices for the pool are as followed:
- Adult Resident – $10
- Youth Resident – $8
- Senior Resident – $8
- Active Military Resident w/ID – $8
- Children under 3 – FREE
- Adult Non-Resident – $12
- Youth Non-Resident – $10
- Senior Non-Resident – $10
- Active Military Non-Resident w/ID – $10
- Children under 3 – FREE
Grand Vue Park is also offering Day Passes that include the pool and Mini Golf:
- Adult Resident – $11.50
- Youth Resident – $10.00
- Senior Resident – $10.00
- Active Military Resident w/ID – $8
- Children under 3 – FREE
- Adult Non-Resident – $13.50
- Youth Non-Resident – $12.00
- Senior Non-Resident – $12.00
- Active Military Non-Resident w/ID – $10.00
- Children under 3 – FREE