MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ground was broken Thursday for the new $9 million dollar Marshall County Health Department.



It will be built on the site of the old one, plus the site of the former Journal Newspaper office.

They are doubling their footprint at 6th and Court Street in Moundsville, between the county courthouse and magistrate court.



They’ve put features into the plans that were discovered in great need during the pandemic.

They say COVID taught them many things, including the strength and courage of their staff members.

” While the staff was out doing what they thought what was necessary to prevent and treat this disease, while they’re out doing these jobs, their lives were threatened because they were out trying to prevent and help those who maybe had COVID. But every one of them stayed on their job and did their work, in spite of having death threats.” Wesley Housare, Chairman, Marshall County Health Board

“One of the big things we have is a clinical room that is on negative pressure. And negative pressure is, it’s a room that can be isolated from the rest of the building, the ventilation going through, we have the patient with some type, for example, TB, we take ’em in there, that air is filtered out, it is scrubbed out before it is sent out.” Tom Cook, Administrator

The new health department will have its own generator. In case of a power outage in the area, it will remain open.



There will also be space in the building for storing voting machines and various other county equipment.



In the interim, the health department is operating in the rear of the former Teletech building.



The new facility is expected to open in 18 months.