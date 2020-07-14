Groundbreaking on new McMechen water treatment facility

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ground broke today on a brand new $6.5 million water treatment facility in McMechen! A loan from the USDA will bring a new facility, waterlines and fire hydrants, and storage tanks. The city has been running on a plant from the 1950s. The mayor says the water quality has always been good but this will make it even better and easier to treat. Everything should be flowing within the next year.

McMechen Mayor, David Goddard, told 7News “it has needed upgraded for several years and now we’ve actually worked on this for almost 7 years it started actually the year before I became a council member then it went through my four years as council now this is the second year of mayor and the fruits are finally starting to show up on the trees.”

Residents have already seen a spike in water rates and will see one more on their bills. This hike will finally qualify the city for future grant money to make more improvements.