Hancock moves to “gold” advisory; Marshall remains “orange” advisory on County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released its updated county alert map along with their daily COVID-19 numbers this morning.

Marshall County did drop a little in their daily percentages.

Currently, Marshall County has a 19.18 infection rate and a 6.21 percent positivity.

Hancock is at a 13.39 infection rate and a 4.25 percent positivity.

Yesterday, Marshall County moved into immediate mandatory testing after turning into “orange” advisory and will continue testing at least until Friday.

The map shows the other two Northern Panhandle counties stay the same. Ohio County in “green” advisory and Brooke in “yellow” advisory.

If any county moves into “orange” advisory on Saturday’s education map, schools will need to move into remote learning and athletics will be suspended except for conditioning.

Last week, Marshall County was green on the education alert map.

Dr. Clay Marsh breaks down COVID-19 Alert Map methodology below