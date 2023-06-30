From far and wide and local, people flock to New Vrindaban to see the majestic Palace of Gold but did you know you can have brunch at their beautiful rose garden?

Being one of the most charming brunches in the Ohio Valley, you can have brunch on Sundays in the fully blooming rose garden complete with live music.

Brunch at New Vrindaban is on Sundays from 10-11:30 am and runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

While at the brunch, you can meander around the grounds; venture on the self-guided peacock walk; or visit the shrine and boutiques at the Radha Krishna Temple.

If you’re wanting to have brunch at New Vrindaban, click here to register for brunch service.