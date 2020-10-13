Health Department is fighting two battles—spikes in COVID 19 and attacks on social media

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Marshall County Health Department officials spent Columbus Day dealing with 16 new cases of COVID 19.

And at the same time, they had to deal with social media attacks from people urging the public not to believe the health department.

Officials say the 16 new cases are from all over Marshall County.

They say nearly every community (except Cameron) had at least one.

They say very few were traced to one common event.

Most were community spread, apparently spread unknowingly by people without symptoms.

But on Facebook, people were posting that it was all a lie.

They were saying the health department is part of the government, and that they lie and inflate the numbers just to get more money.

“We don’t make any additional money,” said Mark Ackermann, Marshall County Health Department threat preparedness director. “We get the same amount of money whether we have positives or not. The only thing we get out of this is hard work. So we are asking the public not to bash the health department. We have to report these numbers. We’re not lying to the public. We do not lie about these numbers.”

Ackermann says contact tracing for 16 new cases is a tremendous amount of work.

Right now, he says 40 positive patients are in isolation, and four of those are in the hospital.

He says false narratives in the midst of a pandemic are harmful and counter-productive.

Ackermann said the health department did what they really don’t like to do—they blocked several people on Facebook.