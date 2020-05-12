Health officials offer serious advice as stay-at-home orders lift

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The phones at the Marshall County Health Department are ringing constantly as people ask for clarification of the rules in the midst of reopening.

The most frequently asked question comes from parks and municipalities—when can we open the swimming pool?

Mark Ackermann of the Marshall County Health Department tells them he doesn’t have an answer yet.

Ackermann says the governor has laid out guidelines for everything from hair salons to bike trails, but he hasn’t said a word about public swimming pools.

Ackermann says it would be nearly impossible to get children to maintain a six-foot distance in a pool.

Otherwise, he still urges people to wear a mask whenever they’re in public, wash their hands frequently and continue to observe social distancing.

He says the Marshall County Health Department has been extremely transparent about their numbers of COVID-19 cases.

They’ve placed an electronic sign board along Route 2 in Moundsville so people can see the number of current and recovered cases.

No one has died as of May 12 in Marshall County.

Regarding protesters in other areas who claim the restrictions have violated their rights, Ackerman says he certainly defends their rights of freedom of expression, but he says the best way to be safe is to continue to follow the guidelines.

“And I always have to smile when I see protesters wearing masks,” he says.

Latest Posts: