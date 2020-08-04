Health officials warn that children can—and do—get COVID 19

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Right now, a one-year-old is battling COVID 19 in Marshall County.



Mark Ackermann, the health Department’s threat preparedness director, said that is not a rare case.



“Just since July 1, I’ve counted ten children in this county with the virus,” Ackermann said.



He urged anyone who has traveled recently to keep their distance from children in their family or in their care.



He cited two recent studies published in JAMA and the New England Journal of Medicine that indicate that children carry such a high viral load in their sinuses that they can not only contract the virus but spread it.



Ackermann said health officials hope to have another mass testing Aug. 21–this one open to the public but especially focusing on students and teachers.