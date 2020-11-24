High-Speed chase in Benwood leads to arrest in Elm Grove

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Multiple police crews were led on a high-speed pursuit overnight that ended in Ohio County.
It was initiated by Benwood PD which went thru Mozart to Rt 88, down to Elm Grove where the SUV crashed on Junior Ave.
Driver Jason Tippie and passenger Tina Tiefenbachare currently in the Northern Regional Jail.
Other officials involved were Marshal and Ohio County Sheriffs Office along with Wheeling PD.
