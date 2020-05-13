Hospitals could be seeing more telehealth appointments

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may turn into the new normal where patients won’t have to physically step foot into a doctor’s office as much.

WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital is one of the many hospitals offering telehealth appointments, which have been used by psychiatrists over the last 20 years. Only recently, the appointments are being done through FaceTime.

One psychiatrist at the hospital says several of the patients he’s seeing are driving two and a half hours for just a 30 minute appointment if they aren’t using telehealth.

According to medical officials, telehealth doesn’t only offer easier access to care, but it’s also more comfortable for some of the patients, especially kids.

Kids love it. I work with a lot of kids, and just the idea of coming into a doctor’s office isn’t only anxiety provoking, but it’s not the most comforting. Dr. Nihit Gupta, Psychiatrist at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Although it might not take away from all in-person physical examinations, medical officials say telehealth will be used on a case-by-case basis.

