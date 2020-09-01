How Marshall County will virus-proof their school buses

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- As the first day of school is getting underway, keeping students and faculty safe is No. 1 on the list. How we specifically handle cleaning procedures is key in keeping things going in the right direction, and it’s important for parents and the community to know about these new techniques. Bus routes will obviously see less volume with students going back by last name, but what are these new solutions and are they safe? One district has these reassuring details…

Marshall County Schools are preparing to head back, and like many others, tackling bus COVID-19 safety. With over 80 buses, what procedures will work best to kill the germs?

Marshall County Schools Transportation Director, Harry Midcap, told 7News “we’re doing all that we can we’re trying to do everything within the CDC guidelines and so on and the Governor’s guidelines and so on we just had a re-entry toolkit that I was reading to make sure that we’re staying as close to procedure as we can to keep all of the kids safe.”

Bus cleanliness has always been a priority but obviously now it will go much deeper. After every run, the busses will be cleaned with all new FDA-approved solutions for handling the virus. Every Wednesday, there’s going to be a deep cleaning- windows, seats, and everything in between will be scoured- facing the wrath of the ionizer!

Midcap added “now the loading and unloading procedures at the school have changed so now the bus will pull up they’ll unload individually they’ll be taken inside to their homerooms and then the next bus pulls up and unloads so we’re not letting them all off at once which would defeat the social distancing.”

They plan to put meter devices on every bus to make sure the cleaning standards are met. All students and the driver must wear masks, every other seat will be closed with 2 students per seat, 3 if all in the same household, and with staggering the students by last name, everything seems to be worked out.

Parents and guardians of student in K-3rd grade are asked to be with the child at the bus stop

to discuss any issues about mask-wearing. Masks will be available on the bus. And, as the year goes on they’re prepared for any changes.