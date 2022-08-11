MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention.

Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters.

He said technology and equipment have been emphasized for years, but the finest resource of any fire department is its people.

The convention began Wednesday and continues through Saturday.

All attendees are staying in Marshall County hotels including the Holiday Inn, Sleep Inn, and Grand Vue Park.

Catering is being done by all Marshall County restaurants.

Friday’s agenda includes a memorial service at St. Jude Hall at 11 a.m. to honor fallen firefighters.

Firefighters from all over West Virginia are attending, plus several from other states.