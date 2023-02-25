MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the second year in a row here at the Viola Sportsman’s Club, engines are revving, mud is flying, and money is being raised for a really good cause.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over 300 ATV and buggy riders made their way to Wheeling for the 2nd Annual Snowball Buggy Ride put on by the Viola Sportsman’s Club.

Although the snow is absent this year, Trustees Roberta and Todd Clutter say that getting a winter ride in for a good cause piques the interest of many.

”The Miles for Maverick Foundation, they have their ride here in July and we’re real close with the founders of that. We’re in that same group. We figured we can do this by ourselves and we just, our whole group chipped in and made it happen last year. Here we are again. We’ve got great support.” Todd Clutter – Trustee, Viola Sportsman’s Club

Last year’s ride consisted of around 130 bikes, $2,100, and winter clothing items raised for the soup kitchen and the Freeze Shelter.

This year’s ride benefits the Ohio and Marshall County Animal Shelters as well as the Chaplin Family after the loss of “Coach” Chaplin in an ATV accident last year.

”This year with the shelters we’re doing supplies for both shelters and for the Chaplin Family, we’re just trying to fill their pantry with some nonperishable food items and some gift cards and just help support them through this process.” Roberta Clutter – Member, Viola Sportsman’s Club

The route consists of four stops to Bonnie’s Bar, The Fisher Ranch, Moss Farms Winery, and Golden Ridge Saloon.

President of the Sportsman’s Club, Tim McMillan, says that the club is entirely a nonprofit, while also supporting businesses in the area.

”We just love to put on these benefits. It’s a good time, good relationships for the people on the creek and we do what we can here.” Tim McMillan – President, Viola Sportsman’s Club

It’s safe to say that riders are putting the pedal to the metal in more ways than one.