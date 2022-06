GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County splashed into the summer weekend at the second annual Family Fun Night at the Glen Dale Park.

The swings and playsets saw a constant flow of activity as hundreds enjoyed the ties that bind a community together.

County firefighters competed in a tug of war competition—and donated all of their winnings toward Helping Heroes.

Delegate Lisa Zukoff was on hand to crown the Marshall County man and woman of the year, which went to Gary Visnic and Susie Baker.