Hundreds to try their luck at Irish Road Bowling In Glen Dale On Saturday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a sport that has been around since the 1600s!

Irish Road Bowling is still played today in places like New York City, Boston and, of course, West Virginia.

The 10th Annual Knights of Columbus Irish Road Bowling event will take place Saturday, April 24, at St. Jude Park.

Event coordinator Jay Myers says a number of teams have already signed up and they are looking for more. This is a major fundraiser for the Knights, with money going to support a number of charities.

The Knights of Columbus, like all social organizations or fraternal organizations, are having a tough time during the COVID epidemic. They haven’t been able to have fundraisers, steak fries, that type of thing. So this is a way of trying to get back into the groove and raise some money because the Knights do a wonderful job of helping people with disabilities, especially children. JAY MYERS. EVENT COORDINATOR

Myers says the Knights of Columbus often help support organizations such as the Special Olympics, A Night to Remember and the Watch Program.

So what is exactly is Irish Road Bowling? Well it’s not an Olympic sport just yet, but it’s very popular and competitive throughout the Ohio Valley region. It’s sort of a combination of golf bowling and bocce. They will bus the teams out to a country road; about a mile and a half from St Jude Park. A first person on the team is given a two-pound steel ball. After a running start, they throw the ball as far as they can down the road.

“Taking into account that country roads are full of gravel, weeds, creeks,” added Myers

Where ever the ball stops is where the next person picks it up, and that’s is the starting line for the next person on the team… which can make for a very interesting starting point.

I have a picture of a young boy from years ago, neck deep in a pool of water! But, he was holding the ball where he found it. JAY MYERS. EVENT COORDINATOR

The team that makes it back to St Jude park with the least number of throws wins.

The cost is $25 per person but that includes more than just bowling.

There is a breakfast at the start and a lunch to follow.

Trophies are awarded to the top two teams.

There is also a $100 prize for the most creative kilt, as well as an award for the team with the most spirit!

Registration begins at 10 AM and the fun lasts all day.

For more information or to register, you can call 304-845-4660.