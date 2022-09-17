GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The first-ever World War II History Day at the Cockayne Farmhouse in Marshall County was a big success.

Presenters dressed in period costume, and quite a few women competed in the Rosie The Riveter Lookalike Contest.

Participant in Rosie the Riveter Lookalike Contest.

There were exhibits and talks on everything from victory gardens to homefront activities.

They noted that everyone did their part for the war effort.

Factories stopped producing their own products, and changed over to make things for the war.

“The Marx Toy Plant and U.S. Stamping switched from what they were making to be making war goods,” said Kara Gordon, Cockayne Farm Site Manager. “So Marx Toy made shell casings, they made bombs. U.S. Stamping made canteens. Everybody helped at home by planting a victory garden because they needed so much more food to feed the soldiers. So people actually provided, I think the number was 45% of their own food.”

They had a pair of pens that were used to sign the armistice agreements that ended the fighting in Germany and Italy.

They had a collection of German and Japanese rifles—some that were made from floor boards when lumber became scarce in Japan.

One re-enactor portrayed a code breaker who was actually a well-known Moundsville resident and journalist, the late Sam Shaw.

There was everything from Army Jeeps to ice cream floats.

At least 400 people attended.

It was presented by the Marshall County Historical Society.