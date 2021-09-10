Ida rescue dogs now call West Virginia home

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – Early this morning—some southern charm arrived in Marshall County.

Not in the form of tourists, but from 10 dogs who needed a new home after escaping the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

The animal shelter got up early to welcome the trucks carrying some precious cargo.

They drove all night, they left down there Thursday morning and rolled in here sometime real early this morning. Abby Bateman, Marshall County Animal Shelter Director

With all that time in the car—you can excuse them for being a bit antsy.

These aren’t actually pups who were lost in the storm—they were already in Louisiana shelters when it struck.

They were sent here in order to free up space for animals who were separated from their owners and could possibly reunite with them.

So some very patient drivers loaded the canines up, and spent the better part of a day bringing them to their new Mountain State home.

Just some dedicated people willing to drive a van full of dogs 16 hours. Abby Bateman, Marshall County Animal Shelter Director

Marshall County says they didn’t partner with any organization to make this happen.

They just took in Louisana’s dogs because the need was there—a case of shelters helping shelters.

It’s a group effort and it takes a lot of coordination. Abby Bateman, Marshall County Animal Shelter Director

This shipment of hurricane pets ended up being all dogs, so sorry cat people—you’re out of luck this time.

The shelter will spend today figuring out their age and medical history, but starting this weekend they’ll be all ready to join your family.

Hopefully, you can help them out of a ruff spot.

Everybody’s kind of working together, just trying to get some dogs out of there. Abby Bateman, Marshall County Animal Shelter Director

You can apply to adopt one of the furry new arrivals at mcwvanimalshelter.com.