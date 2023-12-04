MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cockayne Farmstead hosted their annual “Christmas with the Cockaynes Open House” to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves.

Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of several generations of Cockayne family members LIVE to lead you through.

Cockayne Farmstead hosted their annual “Christmas with the Cockaynes Open House” to take guests back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family during the holidays🎄✨



More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/HLRBQewgp4 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 5, 2023

This annual event is always an immersive experience for everyone.

Tickets are also now available for purchase for a Cockayne Christmas Concert with Faire May on December 10th at both 3pm and 7pm.

Only 25 seats are available for purchase.

You can call the Farmstead at (304) 845-1411 or stop into the Visitor Center.