MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Grab your balls and head to Moundsville for the Grand Vue Park HARDY CUP: Irish Road Bowling Tournament & WVU Football After Party.

The tournament is scheduled for November 4 at 10:30 a.m., and check-in is from 9:30-10:15.

Parking is available at Vue Bar & Grill, with a shuttle service available from start to finish.

The course starts at Shelter 5 and ends in the Treetop Villa Cabin Area.

Each 3-5-person team will receive their own cannonball (bowl) to use for the event. There is a $10 replacement fee if not returned.

Registration is $25 for a team of 3-5 ($30 after October 30) and includes the Tournament, WVU After Party, food, keg, and raffles, including a night in a Treetop Villa! Registration for the WVU After Party only is $20.

You can register online, call 304-845-9810 ext. 403, or stop into Grand Vue Park.

Registration closes on November 3. This event is for ages 18+.

The first two teams roll at 10:30, and throw times will be determined as teams register.

Irish Road Bowling is a sport in which competitors attempt to take the fewest throws to propel a metal ball along a predetermined course of country roads. The sport originated in Ireland and is mainly played in counties Armagh and Cork.