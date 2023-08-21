The 12th Annual Knights of Columbus- Moundsville Council 1907 Irish Road Bowling Festival will be held this Saturday, September 30th.

Held at St. Jude Park in Glen Dale, the day starts with team sign-ups at 10 am. The event will only host 400 bowlers.

The event cost is $35, and it features food, drinks, music, and course transportation.

The money raised for Irish Road Bowling will go back to the community. The Moundsville Council 1907 will sponsor three students each month at John Marshall High School for the Students of the month, along with assisting with Special Olympics, The Russell Nesbitt Center, The Gabriel Project, and the Body and Soul soup kitchen, just to name a few things.

To pre-register, you can head on over to the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1907 Facebook page and print out a form, or you can show up to the event early.

Irish Road Bowling is a sport in which competitors attempt to take the fewest throws to propel a metal ball along a predetermined course of country roads