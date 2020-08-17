It’s official: Marshall County Schools will operate on a hybrid schedule

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s official when students go back to school in Marshall County on Tuesday, September 8, Marshall County Schools will operate on a hybrid schedule.

Students will begin the new school year at Level 3, as long as Marshall County remains green or yellow on the Governor Jim Justice’s color-coding map.

All Marshall County students will report for in-person instruction two days a week and also participate in distance learning three days based on the first letter of the child’s last name.

On Monday and Tuesday kids with the last names beginning with A-K attend school in person while all other students will participate in distance learning.

Thursday and Friday will include students whose last names begin with L-Z physically in school buildings while other kids will receive their lessons via distance learning.

Wednesday will be a distance learning day for everyone in the Marshall County School System.

If children live at the same address but have a different last name, the parent should contact the child’s school principal to request all family members to attend school on the same days in Level 3.

In person learning will follow a regular class schedule which will very from school to school.

Distance learning will be conducted on Microsoft Office 365 platform and students will use an iPad provided by Marshall County Schools to complete assignments.

Marshall County will follow the Governor’s order and the Marshall County Health Department guidelines as it pertains to personal protective equipment (PPE).

Students will be required to wear a face mask or shield will social distancing can not be maintained.

Maintenance and custodial staff will do a thorough disinfecting of high touch, high traffic areas throughout the day.

Buses will be cleaned in-between routes.

While on Level 3, every Wednesday will be used for deep cleaning in every school building.

