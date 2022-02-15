The annual John Marshall High School Queen of Queens Pageant is this Friday, February 18,

2022, at 7:00 pm in the school’s Center for Performing Arts.



The pageant features eight senior girls competing for the crown and the honor of representing

the Monarchs in the OVAC Queen of Queens Pageant in July.

Participants include Trixie Calissie, Hope Grimm, Lea Landers, Olivia Miller, Ryleigh Morgan, Amanda Rine Lauren Tekely and Sabrina Thorn.



Each contestant will be scored in three categories which include interview, talent and

poise/presentation.



Tony Summers will be the Master of Ceremonies and the Pageant Coordinator is Tracey Filben.



There is a fee to see this showcase of talent. Tickets are available at the door, which opens at

6:30 pm