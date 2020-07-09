John Marshall, Cameron graduations to be broadcast Sunday

(WTRF) – Some community program is coming to WTRF on Sunday that members of the Class of 2020 may want to watch.

Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, John Marshall High School and Cameron High School will have their graduation ceremonies broadcast, instead of doing it in person.

WTRF will be airing Cameron’s graduation ceremony at Noon Sunday on WTRF-CBS.

John Marshall’s senior graduation will be from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday on WTRF-ABC .

This video was shot in the spring, but it will make it special for the seniors and parents to see their graduation on air .