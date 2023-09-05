MOUNDSVILLE. W.Va. (WTRF) – If you feel as though you are not at your fullest mental potential, you may ask yourself, ‘What are things that mentally strong people don’t do?’

Well, as part of John Marshall High School’s “Looking Out for Our Kids” or “LOOK” program, they brought in international best-selling author, therapist, and podcast host, Amy Morin to present “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do.”

JMHS’s community outreach program, “LOOK” (Looking Out for Our Kids) brought international best-selling author, therapist, & podcast host Amy Morin to speak to the community about “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do” and how to reach your fullest potential🧠🗣️@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/IssYUvVXpR — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 5, 2023

Community members and school staff came from all over to gain insight through her helpful tips and tricks.

It’s based off of the title of her book and aims to help people by figuring out how to manage the thoughts, feelings, and actions that hold us back in life with exercises to build mental strength.

She says that mental health is incorporated into daily life, and she incorporates her own story into teaching community members and education staff.

”My mom passed away when I was 23. When I was 26, my husband died of a heart attack and a solid decade of my life was just really bad. My twenties were not good. But from it I learned how do you go through really tough times and grow from it? And I just really wanted to take the things that I had learned from my own journey and teach other people what might help them so that they can be strong, too.” Amy Morin – Therapist/ Author, “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do”

JMHS’s “LOOK” community outreach program aims to help people understand the problems kids face every day.

For a deeper look into Amy’s helpful tips, she has written five books with a sixth coming out this year, and a podcast titled “Mentally Stronger with Therapist Amy Morin.”