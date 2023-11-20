MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The John Marshall High School Percussion Ensemble traveled to Indiana on Nov. 10 to compete in the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC).

The ensemble consists of eight students, and they competed in the High School Division competition against 11 other groups from across the country.

JHMS places third with their performance of Wanderlust, which was specifically written for the school by the Pittsburgh based composer, Chad Heiny.

“A lot of the kids hadn’t been that far west, and Indianapolis is not very far away. So just to get them out of the state, out of the upper Ohio Valley, that’s always a good experience.” Tracey Philben | Director of Bands, John Marshall High School

“It was nice to be over there because it’s so special to see how there’s so many people with such great skill over there. They’re just so good and they’re so talented that you can just sit there and watch them and learn from them.” Jude Thomas | Senior at John Marshall High School

Philben says she is so proud and hopes to create more experiences like this one for her students in the future.

Congratulations to all!